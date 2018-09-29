Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia completes preparation of lawsuits for US courts over diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 1:29 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow realize this road won’t be an easy one

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow is completing preparation of lawsuits for US courts over the situation with Russian diplomatic property, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference upon the results of his participation in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"We’re completing preparation of lawsuits for the US courts," he said answering a question by TASS. "We’ve hired lawyers and we’d like to begin with US courts. We realize this road won’t be an easy one but simultaneously we are ready for an out-of-court solution if the US finds a return to fulfilling its international obligations possible somehow."

Lavrov said he did not raise the problem of Russian diplomatic property at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"We didn’t raise the issue there because a decision on it had been taken and a report, which this session will consider, includes the relevant information," he said. "The issue was discussed at sessions of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country and the legitimacy of our position was stated there."

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzya told TASS earlier Moscow had achieved inclusion of the item on US arbitrariness towards Russian diplomatic property in the report of the UN Secretary General that would be made public in October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
2
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
3
Olympic champion Zagitova becomes absolute world champion in single skating
4
Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov
5
Russian jets scrambled 13 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
6
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030
7
Algeria is interested in the supplies of Russian wheat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT