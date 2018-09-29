Russia completes preparation of lawsuits for US courts over diplomatic property

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow is completing preparation of lawsuits for US courts over the situation with Russian diplomatic property, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference upon the results of his participation in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"We’re completing preparation of lawsuits for the US courts," he said answering a question by TASS. "We’ve hired lawyers and we’d like to begin with US courts. We realize this road won’t be an easy one but simultaneously we are ready for an out-of-court solution if the US finds a return to fulfilling its international obligations possible somehow."

Lavrov said he did not raise the problem of Russian diplomatic property at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"We didn’t raise the issue there because a decision on it had been taken and a report, which this session will consider, includes the relevant information," he said. "The issue was discussed at sessions of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country and the legitimacy of our position was stated there."

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzya told TASS earlier Moscow had achieved inclusion of the item on US arbitrariness towards Russian diplomatic property in the report of the UN Secretary General that would be made public in October.