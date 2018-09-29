Russia seen no new draft resolutions on UN mission in Donbass - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Russia has seen no new draft resolutions on a United Nations mission in Donbass, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.

"We have the Minsk agreements and we have proposals on the table at the United Nations Security Council in the format of a draft resolution initiated by Russia. No one has ever seen any other resolutions. Anyone is free to write anything among themselves but unless I see these texts I’d refrain from commenting on them," he stressed.

In September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to deploy a United Nations mission to the contact line in Donbass to ensure safety and security of OSCE monitors. He stressed that such a mission could be deployed only with the consent from the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. Later, he said the mission could be deployed in other Donbass regions visited by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Kiev insists a UN peacekeeping mission be deployed to entire Donbass, including the border section with Russia.