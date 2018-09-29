Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 0:16 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that President Putin also has received an invitation from President Trump to visit the United States

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Schebak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been invited to visit Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has received an invitation from President Trump [to visit the United States]. President Trump has received an invitation to visit Russia as well," he told a news conference after his participation in the high-level debates at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"When everyone is ready and when possible dates are suggested, we will be able to decide," he said.

Earlier, when asked by TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said he was looking forward another meeting with the Russia leader but no date has been appointed so far.

The two leaders had their first full-format meeting in the Finnish capital city Helsinki on July 16.

