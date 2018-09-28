Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Lavrov holds talks with Egyptian foreign minister on sidelines of UN GA

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 21:02 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS
THE UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly on Friday, TASS reported from the scene.

The two top diplomats greeted each other and then the talks were continued behind closed doors.

The two have focused on how to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation between and also they discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday after the ministers’ meeting.

"At the talks, [they] focused on prospects for further development of a comprehensive partnership uniting Russia and Egypt with an emphasis on multifaceted cooperation to be stepped up and strengthened," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats "exchanged views on the current state of affairs in the Middle East and North Africa, in particular in the context of the two countries’ increasing cooperation with the aim to help find political and diplomatic solutions to regional crises," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Countries
Egypt
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
