Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia views OSCE cybersecurity mechanisms as unsatisfactory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 17:26 UTC+3 ROME

According to the Russian Security Council’s Deputy Secretary, rhe current mechanisms failed to help de-escalate the conflicts related to the use of information and communications technology

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

ROME, September 28. /TASS/. Current cybersecurity mechanisms of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) fail to meet the requirements needed for the nations’ close cooperation against cybercrime, Russian Security Council’s Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said in Rome on Friday at the OSCE conference entitled ‘How to lower the risks of conflict and misunderstandings between states in cyberspace’.

"In their present form, the OSCE profile agencies have failed to show their worth as a professional platform meant to de-escalate the conflicts related to the use of information and communications technology (ICT)," Khramov said.

In 2013 and 2016, confidence-building measures were adopted as a necessary step to enhance cooperation between states, he said.

"Unfortunately, we should state that there are difficulties with implementation of the confidence-building measures which are important for practical collaboration between the sides," he added.

Russia says that the procedure for OSCE profile agencies’ functioning needs improving and besides, an informal group on confidence-building measures should be reshaped as well.

"We have suggested practical steps to upgrade response mechanisms against cyber/ICT security incidents," he said.

"We view as inadmissible to locate the source of a cyberattack and to issue indictments against entire states under a ‘highly likely’ principle," the Russian official said adding that competent bodies should rely on legislation in their cybersecurity cooperation.

Khramov warned against "unnecessary politicization" which blocks operational coordination at required levels.

Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Guglielmo Picchi pointed out that Russia’s proposals were voiced "on the right discussion platform and they will be considered."

Nevertheless, he expressed doubt that they would be detailed in the document drafted by the OSCE Ministerial Meeting scheduled for early December, which would finalize Italy’s rotating OSCE Chairmanship in 2018.

In addition, representatives of the Russian largest bank Sberbank and the Norilsk Nickel company attended the Rome conference to discuss infrastructure cybersecurity at industrial enterprises.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
2
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
3
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Russia, China agree to go ahead with cooperation in rocket, engine manufacturing
6
Kremlin: ‘impossible’ to discuss suspects in Skripal case with mass media
7
Press review: Russia seeks WMD-free Middle East and F-16 deal for Taiwan stirs China’s ire
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT