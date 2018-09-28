Russia views OSCE cybersecurity mechanisms as unsatisfactory

ROME, September 28. /TASS/. Current cybersecurity mechanisms of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) fail to meet the requirements needed for the nations’ close cooperation against cybercrime, Russian Security Council’s Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said in Rome on Friday at the OSCE conference entitled ‘How to lower the risks of conflict and misunderstandings between states in cyberspace’.

"In their present form, the OSCE profile agencies have failed to show their worth as a professional platform meant to de-escalate the conflicts related to the use of information and communications technology (ICT)," Khramov said.

In 2013 and 2016, confidence-building measures were adopted as a necessary step to enhance cooperation between states, he said.

"Unfortunately, we should state that there are difficulties with implementation of the confidence-building measures which are important for practical collaboration between the sides," he added.

Russia says that the procedure for OSCE profile agencies’ functioning needs improving and besides, an informal group on confidence-building measures should be reshaped as well.

"We have suggested practical steps to upgrade response mechanisms against cyber/ICT security incidents," he said.

"We view as inadmissible to locate the source of a cyberattack and to issue indictments against entire states under a ‘highly likely’ principle," the Russian official said adding that competent bodies should rely on legislation in their cybersecurity cooperation.

Khramov warned against "unnecessary politicization" which blocks operational coordination at required levels.

Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Guglielmo Picchi pointed out that Russia’s proposals were voiced "on the right discussion platform and they will be considered."

Nevertheless, he expressed doubt that they would be detailed in the document drafted by the OSCE Ministerial Meeting scheduled for early December, which would finalize Italy’s rotating OSCE Chairmanship in 2018.

In addition, representatives of the Russian largest bank Sberbank and the Norilsk Nickel company attended the Rome conference to discuss infrastructure cybersecurity at industrial enterprises.