Putin to hold talks with Austria’s Kurz in St. Petersburg on October 3

DUSHANBE, September 28. /TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will hold talks in Russia’s St. Petersburg on October 3, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, told TASS on Friday.

"On October 3," Ushakov said answering a TASS question about the date of Kurz’s visit to the Russian second-largest city.

Earlier, the Austrian Federal Chancellor’s office had informed TASS of Kurz’s visit. The spokesperson said then that Kurz and Putin would unveil the exhibition "Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna’ at the Hermitage Museum and would hold working talks on bilateral relations and energy among other issues.

On Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Kurz had established "a rather constructive and intensive dialogue that will be continued". He also stressed that despite the difficulties of the recent years, Russian-Austrian relations are developing on the line of ascent.

"Rather concrete plans exist to expand further trade and investment cooperation in different sectors," he said. "Besides, the leaders take advantage of every meeting to exchange in detail opinions on hot-button issues. These are Ukraine, Syria, relations of Russia and the European Union among other issues," he added.