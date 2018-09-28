Putin holds talks Armenian PM, Moldovan president — Kremlin

DUSHANBE, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held brief conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Moldovan President Igor Dodon on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He has just held a brief conversation with Pashinyan, and another one with Dodon," Peskov said.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin did not discuss prospects for his visit to Armenia with Pashinyan. "They talked about other issues, the current ones," Peskov explained.