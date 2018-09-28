Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin holds talks Armenian PM, Moldovan president — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 12:44 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

Vladimir Putin has held brief conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Moldovan President Igor Dodon on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Tajikistan

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin arrives in Dushanbe for CIS summit

DUSHANBE, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held brief conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Moldovan President Igor Dodon on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He has just held a brief conversation with Pashinyan, and another one with Dodon," Peskov said.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin did not discuss prospects for his visit to Armenia with Pashinyan. "They talked about other issues, the current ones," Peskov explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
2
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
3
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
4
Putin to make official visit to India on October 4-5
5
Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan
6
Finishing touches made for Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, says Kremlin
7
Russia's Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgyzstan for drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT