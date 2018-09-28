Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow hopes OSCE Ukraine mission’s new principal deputy chief will be unbiased

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 7:29 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Alexander Hug will step down late next month

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the successor of Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, who will step down late next month, will be impartial, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"At the meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the issue on the personnel was discussed in general," Grushko said. "We consider that such positions [of Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE SMM] should be filled by people, who are absolutely professional, impartial and unbiased."

On September 25, Alexander Hug announced that he would resign on October 31. In an interview with Kommersant, Hug said one can work in the OSCE structures no more than 10 years and he had come to that limit. According to the OSCE headquarters in Vienna, Hug’s successor will be Mark Etherington, Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OSCE
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Lavrov to address UN General Assembly
2
Russian jets scrambled 13 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
4
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
5
BRICS foreign ministers agree on closer coordination
6
Press review: Moscow to join WTO reform efforts and Russia, US vie over Afghan settlement
7
Orthodox believers brace for Ukrainian extremist violence against Kiev Pechersk Lavra
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT