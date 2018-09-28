Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to attend CIS summit, talk to Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 7:33 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

The heads of delegations are expected to sign 18 documents

Share
1 pages in this article

DUSHANBE, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to attend the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Friday and hold talks with Tajik and Kyrgyz leaders, Emomalii Rahmon and Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Armenia’s prime minister have confirmed their participation.

The leaders will hold one-on-one meetings, and will be later joined by their delegation members. The heads of delegations are expected to sign 18 documents, and also to approve passing the CIS chairmanship to Turkmenistan in 2019.

Putin is due to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Besides, the Kremlin did not rule out other brief contacts.

After the summit, the Tajik president will host a dinner for the delegation heads at the Iram botanic garden.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State, the sides plan to exchange views on cooperation in the framework of the Commonwealth, and also discuss issues regarding the chairmanship in the organization, the date and venue of holding another Council’s meeting.

At the meeting with delegation members, the sides plan to focus on political cooperation, further development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas, in ensuring security and also a number of projects aimed improving the activity and legal basis of the CIS.

The summit’s agenda says that the CIS leaders will make a statement on occasion of the 70th anniversary of passing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. The document stresses the importance of boosting national efforts on ensuring human rights and major freedoms enshrined in the declaration, and also stepping up mutually beneficial and respectful international cooperation in human rights taking into account national and regional specifics, and various historic, cultural and religious particularities of states.

Special attention will be paid to preparations for celebrations in 2020 to mark 75 years since the Soviet defeat of Hitler’s forces in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

The heads of state also plan to discuss an intergovernmental program on joint steps to combat crime in 2019-2023. The five-year program stipulates cooperation in countering drugs smuggling, human trafficking and illegal migration, and also crimes in information technologies.

Russia also put forward a draft CIS Convention on cooperation in researching and using space for peaceful aims. The document envisages joint work in scientific research and practical issues, including solving the problems of utilizing space waste, navigation support, manned flights and space services.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Armenia Belarus Tajikistan Azerbaijan
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Lavrov to address UN General Assembly
2
Russian jets scrambled 13 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
4
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
5
BRICS foreign ministers agree on closer coordination
6
Press review: Moscow to join WTO reform efforts and Russia, US vie over Afghan settlement
7
Orthodox believers brace for Ukrainian extremist violence against Kiev Pechersk Lavra
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT