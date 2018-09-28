Putin to attend CIS summit, talk to Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders

DUSHANBE, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to attend the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Friday and hold talks with Tajik and Kyrgyz leaders, Emomalii Rahmon and Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Armenia’s prime minister have confirmed their participation.

The leaders will hold one-on-one meetings, and will be later joined by their delegation members. The heads of delegations are expected to sign 18 documents, and also to approve passing the CIS chairmanship to Turkmenistan in 2019.

Putin is due to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Besides, the Kremlin did not rule out other brief contacts.

After the summit, the Tajik president will host a dinner for the delegation heads at the Iram botanic garden.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State, the sides plan to exchange views on cooperation in the framework of the Commonwealth, and also discuss issues regarding the chairmanship in the organization, the date and venue of holding another Council’s meeting.

At the meeting with delegation members, the sides plan to focus on political cooperation, further development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas, in ensuring security and also a number of projects aimed improving the activity and legal basis of the CIS.

The summit’s agenda says that the CIS leaders will make a statement on occasion of the 70th anniversary of passing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. The document stresses the importance of boosting national efforts on ensuring human rights and major freedoms enshrined in the declaration, and also stepping up mutually beneficial and respectful international cooperation in human rights taking into account national and regional specifics, and various historic, cultural and religious particularities of states.

Special attention will be paid to preparations for celebrations in 2020 to mark 75 years since the Soviet defeat of Hitler’s forces in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

The heads of state also plan to discuss an intergovernmental program on joint steps to combat crime in 2019-2023. The five-year program stipulates cooperation in countering drugs smuggling, human trafficking and illegal migration, and also crimes in information technologies.

Russia also put forward a draft CIS Convention on cooperation in researching and using space for peaceful aims. The document envisages joint work in scientific research and practical issues, including solving the problems of utilizing space waste, navigation support, manned flights and space services.