Lavrov notes progress in resolving Colombian conflict

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted progress in settling the conflict in Colombia at a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Carlos Holmes Trujillo on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly.

"Sergey Lavrov noted progress in the Colombian peaceful settlement, stressing the key importance of implementing the Final Peace Agreement’s provisions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s top diplomat also confirmed Moscow’s readiness to further provide assistance to Bogota in international mediation of peace talks.

At the meeting, the two ministers also discussed vital issues of the bilateral agenda and called for further fostering political dialogue and boosting cooperation in trade and economic and investment areas.