BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting at UN agreed on closer coordination

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 2:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Also, the sides considered further steps towards implementing the decision taken at the 10th summit of BRICS on July 25-27 in Johannesburg

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday took part in a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the countries making up BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

"The ministers discussed the problems of peace and security maintenance, economic and financial stability, and sustainable development. They confirmed their countries’ intention to build up coordination at international floors on the basis of commitment to the principles of multilateralism and formation of a fairer and more equitable world order where the UN and international law would play the central role," the report said.

Also, the sides considered further steps towards implementing the decision taken at the 10th summit of BRICS on July 25-27 in Johannesburg.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister told the gathering about the plans for Brazil’s terms of rotating presidency in the association in 2019.

The five ministers endorsed a communique at the end of the meeting.

