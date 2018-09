MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in New York tweeted on Thursday.

