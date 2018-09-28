Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Embassy in Kiev issues note of protest over damage to diplomats' property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 2:12 UTC+3 KIEV

The embassy press service is unaware of the reason behind disturbances

The embassy of the Russian Federation in central Kiev

The embassy of the Russian Federation in central Kiev

© Artem Geodakyan/TASS

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Kiev has sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with disturbances at the building of the Russian trade mission in the Ukrainian capital and damage to the property of embassy diplomats caused by radical activists, the embassy press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russian Embassy has sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with actions of radical activists who damaged several cars of diplomats near the Russian trade mission in Ukraine, as well as pelted the mission’s compound with smoke pellets and incendiaries," an embassy staffer said. He said police had done nothing to stop them. The embassy press service is unaware of the reason behind disturbances.

This is not the first incident in which Russian diplomatic missions are targeted. In one of them, the Ukrainian radicals sprayed with the brilliant green paint the head of the Kiev mission of the Russian federal agency for cooperation with fellow-countrymen abroad, Konstantin Vorobyov, when he was leaving the office to take part in a flower-laying ceremony on May 9, Victory Day.

The embassy urged the Ukrainian authorities to hold those responsible to account, and to take all necessary measures to terminate outrages of those "who act unpunishably ignoring international commitments of Ukraine and its domestic laws". However, Ukraine turned a deaf ear.

