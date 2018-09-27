Russia to devise response to Ukraine's sanctions along principle of reciprocity

DUSHANBE, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow has not formulated its response to Ukraine's new anti-Russian sanctions yet but responses of this kind always follow the principle of reciprocity, the Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We haven't formulated any measures yet but I'd like to say once again we act upon the principle of reciprocity and the priority of the steps that suit our interests the best," he said.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Economic Development have introduced sanctions against a number of Russian transport companies that signed agreements with the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics, the SBU national security service said on Wednesday.

"At this moment, the National Security and Defense Council and the Ministry of Economic Development have imposed sanctions on a number of enterprises from the aggressor country [the way the pro-Kiev official agencies and media refer to Russia - TASS]," the report said, adding that the list includes RZD Logistika, Promkomplektplast and Gazgolder companies, among others.

The SBU said a number of Russian individuals and corporations signed foreign trade agreements since the beginning of 2018 with transport outlets operating in the territories uncontrolled by Kiev.

The sanctions envision the blocking of assets, restrictions on commerce, partial or full suspension of the transit of resources across Ukraine’s territory and other limitations that will make it impossible for the ‘violators’ to carry out financial and economic operations in Ukraine.On the other hand, the removal of finances to other countries.