Kremlin proceeds from assumption Petrov, Boshirov are civilians

DUSHANBE, September 27. /TASS/. Kremlin proceeds from the assumption that Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom the UK authorities are suspecting of involvement in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, are civilians, President Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We don’t have any other data," he said when a reporter asked him whether the Kremlin insisted on Boshirov being a civilian.

"This [information published by the British media - TASS] is an informal investigation and we don’t know to what degree it matches reality," Peskov said.

"We proceed from the data these civilians [Petrov and Boshirov] made public themselves," he said.

Peskov also stated that Kremlin would review the media investigation linking one of the Skripal case suspects. "Of course, we will check the information concerning this military officer, we will check the award lists," the Kremlin spokesman assured journalists.

Earlier, the UK media, including The Daily Telegraph, claimed in their reports that Ruslan Boshirov, who had found himself entrapped in the Skripal saga along with his business partner Alexander Petrov, was actually a 39-year-old colonel of the Russian military intelligence service GRU and his true name was Anatoly Vladimirovich Chepiga.