Putin congratulates Turkmenistan’s president on Day of Independence

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has highly valued the development of Turkmenistan, he wrote in his greeting telegram to Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on the national holiday - Day of Independence.

"The head of the Russian state highly valued Turkmenistan’s confident movement on the path of socio-economic development and the deserved authority of the country in the Central Asian region and beyond," the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin highlighted that "Russian-Turkmen relations are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual confidence and noted with satisfaction that the recent enactment of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan opens new prospects for extending effective bilateral ties in all areas, which is undoubtedly in the interests of the two countries and supports the consolidation of regional stability and security.".