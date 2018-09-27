Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats hold consultations in Baku

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 11:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a brief working visit to Azerbaijan

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin has held consultations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Khalaf Khalafov in the country’s capital of Baku, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Russian president arrives in Baku

"There was a discussion of a wide range of issues related to political, economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement reads. "The strategic nature of Russian-Azerbaijan relations has been confirmed. The focus was also on cooperation within international organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The parties "emphasized the importance of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in boosting cooperation between the Caspian states and strengthening regional security."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a brief working visit to Azerbaijan. According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushankov, Putin is planned to hold a conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Besides, the two leaders will address a plenary meeting of the Ninth Russian-Azerbaijani Regional Forum and attend the 2018 World Judo Championships being held in Baku.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian president arrives in Baku
2
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
3
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
4
Putin to visit Baku and Dushanbe on September 27-28
5
Russian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats hail agreements on Idlib
6
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
7
Deliveries of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Russia may be banned from November 1
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT