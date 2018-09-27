Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats hold consultations in Baku

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin has held consultations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Khalaf Khalafov in the country’s capital of Baku, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There was a discussion of a wide range of issues related to political, economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement reads. "The strategic nature of Russian-Azerbaijan relations has been confirmed. The focus was also on cooperation within international organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The parties "emphasized the importance of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in boosting cooperation between the Caspian states and strengthening regional security."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a brief working visit to Azerbaijan. According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushankov, Putin is planned to hold a conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Besides, the two leaders will address a plenary meeting of the Ninth Russian-Azerbaijani Regional Forum and attend the 2018 World Judo Championships being held in Baku.