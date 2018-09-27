Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian president arrives in Baku

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 11:17 UTC+3 BAKU

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Baku on a short working visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

BAKU, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Baku on a short working visit, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Read also

Putin to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s president in Baku on Thursday

The leaders of the two states will hold a bilateral meeting, deliver speeches at a plenary session of the ninth Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum and visit the competitions of the last day of the 32nd World Judo Championships.

It will be the fourth meeting between Putin and Aliyev this year. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted that at negotiations in Baku "the conversation will evidently focus on the results of the agreements that were reached [at the previous meeting of the leaders] on September 1 in Sochi." As for the interregional forum, Ushakov noted that it has been annually held since 2010. However, the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents will be present there for the first time.

The World Judo Championships, which Putin and Aliyev will attend on Thursday, involves more than 800 athletes from 125 countries. Russia is represented by 30 athletes. Putin, who is a judo master, repeatedly watched judo competitions as president. In particular, he visited the previous World Judo Championships, which were held in August 2017 in Budapest. After the events in Baku the Russian state leader will fly to Dushanbe, where a two-day meeting of the state leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will start on Thursday.

Topics
Foreign policy
