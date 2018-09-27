Russian, Iranian security chiefs discuss Syria

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani have discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Syrian settlement, Patrushev’s press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin reported.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Ali Shamkhani shared opinions on the situation in the Middle East and the Syrian settlement regarding the recent summit between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders," he noted.

The sides also discussed issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the sphere of security.