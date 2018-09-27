Lavrov, Equatorial Guinea’s president discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo have held a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the development of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There was a discussion of pressing issues related to the development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Equatorial Guinea, including ways to boost political dialogue and mutually beneficial trade, economic and defense cooperation," the statement reads.

"While discussing global issues, the parties focused on cooperation within the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council, as Equatorial Guinea is currently its non-permanent member," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.