Russian, Dominican foreign ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 10:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov and and his Dominican counterpart have discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Vargas Maldonado have discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on its website on Thursday.

"The foreign ministers carried out a constructive exchange of opinions on key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of cooperation in the UN and at other multilateral venues, including with regard to the election of the Dominican Republic as a non-permanent UN Security Council member for 2019-2020," the ministry reported.

Earlier, the Dominican foreign minister reportedly thanked Russia for support in the election of the country as a non-permanent UN Security Council member.

Foreign policy
