Lavrov, UN chief discuss efforts to resolve Syria, Ukraine issues

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to resolve the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting between Lavrov and Guterres took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"There was a thorough exchange of the most pressing issues concerning the activities of the United Nations and the global agenda, including the situations in Syria and Ukraine," the statement reads. "The parties discussed practical steps to enhance joint efforts aimed at peacekeeping, resolving crises peacefully and increasing the role of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in this process," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Lavrov and Guterres agreed that the process of resolving crises peacefully depended on countries’ willingness "to take consolidated steps based on international law, as well as on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.".