Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zograb Mnatsakanyan have discussed cooperation on international platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting between the two top diplomats took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"The parties discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and regional agenda," the statement reads. "Particular attention was paid to Russian-Armenian cooperation within international forums," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.