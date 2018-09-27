Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s talks with Austrian chancellor to take place in St. Petersburg in October - daily

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 3:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Kurz met in late August when the Russian leader attended the wedding ceremony of Austria’s Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in October, the Izvestia daily said on Thursday citing Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, the meeting will be held in St. Petersburg.

Putin and Kurz met in late August when the Russian leader attended the wedding ceremony of Austria’s Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl. The Russian president and the Austrian chancellor has a brief meeting at the Graz Airport before Putin’s takeoff for Germany for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
