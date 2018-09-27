Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov conveys Putin’s greetings to Maduro

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 4:15 UTC+3

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday and conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We are always open for cooperation with out Venezuelan friends. President Vladimir Putin extends his best wishes and his greetings," Lavrov said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In May, Putin congratulated Maduro on his reelection Venezuelan president and expressed confidence that he would continue efforts to develop relations of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russia and Venezuela will organize a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are ready to offer all-round assistance to all of your plans, including within the mechanism between Russia and Venezuela," he said. "Now, we are preparing a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. We plan to hold it next month."

The previous meeting of the intergovernmental commission took place in Russia’s Sochi on November 24, 2017.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
