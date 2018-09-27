UN General Assembly characterized by constructive atmosphere - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held in a constructive atmosphere, despite traditional rhetoric from some of its members, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The atmosphere, both on the margins and at working sessions, is rather constructive," she told the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s TV Channel One.

"Not without sensitive issues and traditional rhetoric. But, generally, the atmosphere is constructive. I think many speeches prove that."

The United Nations General Assembly kicked off on September 18. High-level discussions started on September 25 to be over on October 1.