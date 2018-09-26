Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s ombudsman to ask US let Viktor Bout serve prison term in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 19:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand in 2008 on an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the United States’ request

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova will be asking the United States to let jailed Russian citizen Viktor Bout serve his prison term in Russia.

"I will address the Department of Justice with a request for considering the possibility of his transfer to Russia under the convention on the exchange of convicts for serving his prison term at home," Moskalkova said at a meeting with Bout’s wife Alla on Wednesday.

She also promised Alla Bout to ask the US Attorney-General to pay attention to the decision to include in the list of persons allowed to visit Bout in prison a woman named Aminova instead of Bout’s mother. Bout’s wife told Moskalkova that the US authorities considered Aminova as Bout’s real mother.

On September 17, Moskalkova asked the US ambassador to issue a visa to Alla Bout to let her visit her husband.

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the United States’ request. He was charged with illegal weapons supplies to the group called the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, regarded as a terrorist organization in the United States. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States and in April 2012 sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 million.

