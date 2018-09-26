Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No preparations yet for new Putin-Trump meeting, says aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 16:29 UTC+3

There have been no talks yet about some fixed dates, or particular meetings in Paris

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. There have been no preparations yet for a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Yuri Ushakov, a Russian presidential aide, told reporters on Wednesday.

"No specific preparations are underway," the Kremlin official said when asked about a possible meeting of the Russian and US leaders.

Answering a question about their meeting in Paris on November 11, when the end of World War One is commemorated, Ushakov has pointed out that although the Kremlin is planning that President Putin will attend the event, "but there have been no talks yet about some fixed dates, or particular meetings in Paris."

Read also
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump describes meeting with Putin as one of his ‘best meetings ever’

"We do not have an exact list of possible participants in that meeting [at the commemorations in France], although nearly 50 or more leaders are said to be expected in Paris," he said.

"There is still time to discuss this in detail and this is related to what you have asked about Trump (a possible meeting with him - TASS)," the Russian presidential aide told reporters.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Washington had not even mapped out a new summit meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Answering a question about the Kremlin’s reply to an invitation for Putin to visit France in November to commemorate the end of World War One, Peskov said that he would later inform of the decision.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiss traffic jams goodbye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery
2
Press review: EU to save Iran from sanctions and China may drive wedge between US, Israel
3
Kremlin dismisses reports Moscow refused to receive Israel’s national security adviser
4
No more bets: Police uncover secret casino on premises of North Korean embassy in Moscow
5
Putin to visit Baku and Dushanbe on September 27-28
6
UN to hold Security Council session, meeting on Syria on September 26
7
Trump says he looks forward to new meeting with Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT