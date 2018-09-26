No preparations yet for new Putin-Trump meeting, says aide

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. There have been no preparations yet for a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Yuri Ushakov, a Russian presidential aide, told reporters on Wednesday.

"No specific preparations are underway," the Kremlin official said when asked about a possible meeting of the Russian and US leaders.

Answering a question about their meeting in Paris on November 11, when the end of World War One is commemorated, Ushakov has pointed out that although the Kremlin is planning that President Putin will attend the event, "but there have been no talks yet about some fixed dates, or particular meetings in Paris."

"We do not have an exact list of possible participants in that meeting [at the commemorations in France], although nearly 50 or more leaders are said to be expected in Paris," he said.

"There is still time to discuss this in detail and this is related to what you have asked about Trump (a possible meeting with him - TASS)," the Russian presidential aide told reporters.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Washington had not even mapped out a new summit meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Answering a question about the Kremlin’s reply to an invitation for Putin to visit France in November to commemorate the end of World War One, Peskov said that he would later inform of the decision.