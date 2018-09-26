Putin to visit Baku and Dushanbe on September 27-28

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 9th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum on September 27 and attend a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe on September 27-28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Tomorrow evening the president will be in Dushanbe at an unofficial dinner, and all the events of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held the day after," the Kremlin spokesman said. Before that time, early in the morning the president will fly to Baku, where the Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum will take place. The two state leaders, Putin and Aliyev, will talk to regional heads, deliver speeches to them, but before it the president will also visit some competitions which are part of the World Judo Championships that are taking place in Baku."

The Kremlin spokesman specified that during the working day of September 26 the head of state will focus on the domestic agenda, hold a number of meetings with regional heads and continue preparations for his participation in the CIS Council of Heads of State.