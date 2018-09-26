Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Belizean foreign ministers tackle bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 10:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides also signed a treaty on relations between Russia and Belize

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belize Wilfred Elrington discussed ways to galvanize bilateral cooperation in various spheres on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly session on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The foreign ministers discussed the current state of Russian-Belizean relations and the possibility to galvanize bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as dwelled on the issues of Russia-Belize cooperation in the UN," the ministry reported.

The sides also signed a treaty on relations between Russia and Belize.

