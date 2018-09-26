Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Somali top diplomats focus on fostering economic cooperation and trade

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 10:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Isse Awad have discussed the prospects of building up political and trade cooperation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Isse Awad have discussed the prospects of building up political and trade and economic cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"While sharing opinions on the prospects of developing bilateral relations, the sides confirmed mutual intention to step up cooperation in the political, trade-economic and other areas," the ministry reported.

The sides highlighted the need to continue efforts to establish peace in Somalia. "The Russian side expressed support for the actions of the federal authorities and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in the counter-terrorism area," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
