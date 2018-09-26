Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Tehran for talks on Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 7:18 UTC+3 TEHRAN

Patrushev has repeatedly noted the growing danger that the situation in Afghanistan poses to Russia and other nations

Share
1 pages in this article

TEHRAN, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to take part in multilateral consultations on Afghan settlement on Wednesday.

"On September 26, Tehran will host multilateral consultations at the level of national security councils to discuss the Afghan issue," the Russian Security Council’s press service earlier said. "Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will represent Russia at the meeting."

Patrushev has repeatedly noted the growing danger that the situation in Afghanistan poses to Russia and other nations, including Moscow’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to his information, the number of militants in northern Afghanistan has already reached 15,000-20,000 people.

"The activity of terror organizations has intensified in direct proximity to the border of the CSTO member states. The total number of militants in northern Afghanistan is about 15,000 to 20,000, including in the provinces located along the border with Tajikistan - up to 7,000," Patrushev said at the meeting of the CSTO secretaries of Security Councils, that was held in Astana in May.

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as emissaries of the Islamic State terror organization and the Taliban movement (both outlawed in Russia) and other terror organizations have stepped up their activities in the country, he said. "The risks of terror organizations from Afghanistan penetrating Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are growing. There is possibility of the infiltration of groups of militants, arms trafficking and enhanced recruitment of young people in extremist groups," Patrushev added.

In light of this, Russia favors gradually stepping up cooperation within the CSTO to counter terrorism, which it sees as an absolute priority as the situation in Afghanistan keeps deteriorating, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
2
Ukrainian leader accidentally walks into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
3
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
4
Russia's Roscosmos invites India to cooperate in manned space missions, satellite program
5
Moscow says Trump chooses not to mention Russia 'in vain' in UN speech
6
Russia won’t tolerate US biological experiments near its borders, warns diplomat
7
Israeli cabinet orders army to continue acting against ‘Iran’s entrenchment’ in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT