Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Tehran for talks on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to take part in multilateral consultations on Afghan settlement on Wednesday.

"On September 26, Tehran will host multilateral consultations at the level of national security councils to discuss the Afghan issue," the Russian Security Council’s press service earlier said. "Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will represent Russia at the meeting."

Patrushev has repeatedly noted the growing danger that the situation in Afghanistan poses to Russia and other nations, including Moscow’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to his information, the number of militants in northern Afghanistan has already reached 15,000-20,000 people.

"The activity of terror organizations has intensified in direct proximity to the border of the CSTO member states. The total number of militants in northern Afghanistan is about 15,000 to 20,000, including in the provinces located along the border with Tajikistan - up to 7,000," Patrushev said at the meeting of the CSTO secretaries of Security Councils, that was held in Astana in May.

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as emissaries of the Islamic State terror organization and the Taliban movement (both outlawed in Russia) and other terror organizations have stepped up their activities in the country, he said. "The risks of terror organizations from Afghanistan penetrating Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are growing. There is possibility of the infiltration of groups of militants, arms trafficking and enhanced recruitment of young people in extremist groups," Patrushev added.

In light of this, Russia favors gradually stepping up cooperation within the CSTO to counter terrorism, which it sees as an absolute priority as the situation in Afghanistan keeps deteriorating, he said.