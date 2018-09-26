Khabarovsk gubernatorial elections declared valid, LDPR candidate wins

KHABAROVSK, September 26. /TASS/. The election commission of Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk declared the gubernatorial elections valid, and said LDPR candidate Sergei Furgal was the winner.

"Judging by the results of the vote, Furgal Sergei Ivanovich, who received the majority of the votes, was elected governor of the Khabarovsk Region," regional election commission chairman Gennady Nakushnov announced, adding that "the September 23, 2018 election of the Khabarovsk Region governor is declared valid."

The protocol on the results of the vote was signed at 10:05 local time (03:05 Moscow time).

The LDPR candidate won in the second round, receiving almost 70% of the vote.

Furgal told reporters after the election commission’s meeting that he would take office on Friday.