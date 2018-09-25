Russian, Cuban foreign ministers discuss strategic partnership and trade development

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Cuban colleague Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday to discuss strategic partnership between Moscow and Havana, as well as international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s message informed.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"There was a substantive exchange of views on current issues of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership, including international and regional issues," the ministry noted. "Special attention was paid to the development of bilateral trade, as well as economic and humanitarian ties, and to the improvement of treaty and legal basis."

"The foreign ministers were glad to point out that Russia and Cuba maintain the intensive dynamic of political dialogue, and they confirmed a mutual desire to increase interaction in the UN and other multilateral platforms," the ministry added.