Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat praises talks between Russian, Belarusian presidents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 13:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were interesting and brought certain results, said Director of the Second CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Rudenko.

Read also

Belarus cooperates with Russia on visa-free regime for foreigners entering republic

"These were interesting negotiations, during which there were attempts to find solutions to the issues that still exist in our integrational cooperation," the diplomat noted. "As president Lukashenko said, ‘the conversation was difficult, but effective.’"

"A wide range of issues was discussed, chiefly connected to the economy in order to remove the irritants that sometimes arise in our relations in the energy sphere and the agriculture," Rudenko added. "As we understand, progress was achieved at these negotiations, and I think that all issues will be settled."

On September 21, at the meeting with Lukashenko Putin suggested sharing positions on the remaining controversial issues in the sphere of agriculture and energy industry, with regard to the changes that took place in the Belarusian government.

Members of the Russian and Belarusian governments and the prime ministers of the two countries took part in the negotiations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
2
Russian diplomat warns scrapping Sea of Azov treaty will backfire on Ukraine
3
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
4
Poland vows to launch Baltic Sea canal construction to bypass Russian waters
5
Russia won’t tolerate US biological experiments near its borders, warns diplomat
6
Delegation from Norway to visit Crimea on September 30
7
Kremlin says S-300 supplies to Syria won’t escalate tensions in region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT