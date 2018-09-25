Diplomat praises talks between Russian, Belarusian presidents

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were interesting and brought certain results, said Director of the Second CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Rudenko.

"These were interesting negotiations, during which there were attempts to find solutions to the issues that still exist in our integrational cooperation," the diplomat noted. "As president Lukashenko said, ‘the conversation was difficult, but effective.’"

"A wide range of issues was discussed, chiefly connected to the economy in order to remove the irritants that sometimes arise in our relations in the energy sphere and the agriculture," Rudenko added. "As we understand, progress was achieved at these negotiations, and I think that all issues will be settled."

On September 21, at the meeting with Lukashenko Putin suggested sharing positions on the remaining controversial issues in the sphere of agriculture and energy industry, with regard to the changes that took place in the Belarusian government.

Members of the Russian and Belarusian governments and the prime ministers of the two countries took part in the negotiations.