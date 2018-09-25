Moscow vows Iran nuclear deal participants will continue efforts on its implementation

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Participants of a ministerial meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) member-states (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and France) voiced plans to continue efforts on preserving the nuclear deal with Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

"At the meeting, the sides confirmed their determination to continue efforts on protecting cooperation with Iran with the goal of preserving and fully implementing the JCPOA, which was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (in 2015). It was emphasized that Iran fully meets its commitments, what is constantly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency," the ministry said in a statement after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 73rd session.

Russia reaffirmed its absolute support for the nuclear deal with Iran and also underlined its determination to take steps for its efficient implementation, the statement said.

"The ministers analyzed the situation around the JCPOA, in particular with the focus on fulfilling those tasks, which were outlined in a joint statement adopted after the JCPOA Joint Commission’s ministerial meeting in Vienna on July 6," the ministry said.

The meeting’s participants noted that in the framework of the action plan efforts were made on creating favorable conditions to ensure Iran’s access to international trade and economic and financial cooperation, despite the US sanctions against Iran.

On Monday, New York hosted the second ministerial meeting on Iran after the US withdrawal from the deal. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after meeting with the JCPOA member-states’ representatives that the participants of the Iran nuclear deal believe that Tehran is fully committed to the agreement and expressed readiness to continue cooperation with the country in economic and scientific and technical areas.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the deal, saying it leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He warned the United States would reinstate its old anti-Iranian sanctions and impose new ones. The first round of sanctions covering Iran’s automotive sector and trade in gold and metals was re-imposed overnight to August 7. Further sanctions are to come into effect from November 4 in a bid to reduce Iran’s oil revenues to zero.

Meanwhile, other signatories to the deal - Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - have condemned the United States’ move and reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA.