Russian, US top security officials may meet in Russia in October — diplomatic source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 24, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The event is likely to take place in the second part of the month

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton may meet in Russia in the second half of October, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Such a meeting may take place in the second half of October," the source said.

When asked if Russia would host the meeting as it had been planned, he answered in the affirmative.

Patrushev and Bolton held a meeting in Geneva a month ago. The Russian Security Council secretary invited Bolton to meet again in Moscow or another Russian city.

No date for the next meeting was set at the time. However, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said on September 21 that a new round of consultations was set to be held in the near future.

