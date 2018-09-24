Candidate from LDPR wins Vladimir Region gubernatorial election

VLADIMIR, September 24. /TASS/. Member of the Vladimir Region Legislative Assembly from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin has won the second round of the regional gubernatorial election, coming ahead incumbent Vladimir Region Governor Svetlana Orlova (United Russia), the information center of the Vladimir Region Election Committee said on Monday.

"After processing 100% of protocols Vladimir Sipyagin gathered 57.03% of votes, while Svetlana Orlova received 37.46%,"the regional Election Committee specified.

According to preliminary information, 38.25% of voters took part in the election, whereas the turnout in the first round was 32.96%.

The second round of gubernatorial election took place in the Vladimir Region on September 23, as on the September 9 voting day none of the four applicants for the position of regional governor managed to gather more than 50% of votes. Orlova (36.42%), nominated by United Russia, and member of the Vladimir Region Legislative Assembly from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin (31.19%) received the highest number of votes in the first round.