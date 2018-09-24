Khabarovsk election committee preliminarily declares Furgal winner of election

KHABAROVSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Khabarovsk Region Election Committee has recognized Sergei Furgal from LDPR as winner of the regional gubernatorial election based on preliminary results of the second round of the election, the commission’s chairman, Gennady Nakushnov, told journalists on Monday.

"All 100% of ballots were processed after the election, and all of them entered the Vybory state automated system. So, no changes may take place. Sergei Furgal, who gathered about 70% of votes - strictly speaking this figure stands at 69.57% - will be declared the winner at the election commission’s meeting three days later. Vyacheslav Shport gathered 27.97% of votes, so the gap is considerable," Nakushnov said.

The second round of the gubernatorial election took place in the Khabarovsk Region on September 23. Incumbent Khabarovsk Region Governor (candidate from United Russia) Vyacheslav Shport and candidate from LDPR Sergei Furgal took part in it.