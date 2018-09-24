Sipyagin gathers almost 57% of votes at Vladimir Region gubernatorial election

VLADIMIR, September 24. /TASS/. Candidate from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin is leading in the second round of the Vladimir Region gubernatorial election with 56.97% of votes after processing 92.49% of protocols, according to the Central Election Commission’s online board.

Incumbent Vladimir Region Governor Svetlana Orlova (United Russia) received 37.51% of votes.

The second round of gubernatorial election was scheduled in the Vladimir Region, as on the September 9 voting day none of the four applicants for the position of regional governor managed to gather more than 50% of votes. Orlova (36.42%), nominated by United Russia, and member of the Vladimir Region Legislative Assembly from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin (31.19%) received the highest number of votes in the first round.