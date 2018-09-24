Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sipyagin gathers 53% of votes at Vladimir gubernatorial election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 24, 2:30 UTC+3 VLADIMIR

Incumbent regional Governor Svetlana Orlova gathers 41.23% of votes

VLADIMIR, September 24. /TASS/. Candidate from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin has gathered 53.03% of votes in the second round of the Vladimir Region gubernatorial election after processing 50.66% of protocols, according to the Central Election Commission’s online board.

Incumbent regional Governor Svetlana Orlova (United Russia) gathers 41.23% of votes.

According to preliminary information, 39.97% of voters took part in the election, whereas in the first round the voter turnout was lower - 32.96%.

The second round of gubernatorial election was scheduled in the Vladimir Region, as on the September 9 voting day none of the four applicants for the position of regional governor managed to gather more than 50% of votes. Orlova (36.42%), nominated by United Russia, and member of the Vladimir Region Legislative Assembly from LDPR Vladimir Sipyagin (31.19%) received the highest number of votes in the first round.

