Russia hopes to convince EU to abandon evil practice on Syria - envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia may take part in the EU meeting on Syria to convince Western partners to stop their evil practice against Damascus, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS.

"As for the EU event, as far as we know, it will be a follow-up to the Brussels conferences on Syria, and their key message was the reluctance to provide assistance to reconstruct Syria until political reforms are carried out there," Nebenzya said in an interview ahead of a high-level week of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

"If we take part in this meeting, we won’t blow their trumpet, but will make another attempt to persuade our colleagues to give up their evil practice," the diplomat said.

The EU plans to hold the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 26.

The EU conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the region" was held twice. Last time, it took place on April 24-25 in Brussels and was attended by representatives of more than 85 countries and organizations. The goal of the conference was to collect funds to provide assistance to the Syrian population and refugees and also discuss the developments in Syria and political efforts on settling the crisis there. Some $4.4 bln was allocated to the delegation after the event. No representatives of Damascus were invited to the forum.