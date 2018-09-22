Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes to convince EU to abandon evil practice on Syria - envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 15:54 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The key message was the reluctance to provide assistance to reconstruct Syria until political reforms are carried out there, Vasily Nebenzya told

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia may take part in the EU meeting on Syria to convince Western partners to stop their evil practice against Damascus, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS.

"As for the EU event, as far as we know, it will be a follow-up to the Brussels conferences on Syria, and their key message was the reluctance to provide assistance to reconstruct Syria until political reforms are carried out there," Nebenzya said in an interview ahead of a high-level week of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

"If we take part in this meeting, we won’t blow their trumpet, but will make another attempt to persuade our colleagues to give up their evil practice," the diplomat said.

The EU plans to hold the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 26.

The EU conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the region" was held twice. Last time, it took place on April 24-25 in Brussels and was attended by representatives of more than 85 countries and organizations. The goal of the conference was to collect funds to provide assistance to the Syrian population and refugees and also discuss the developments in Syria and political efforts on settling the crisis there. Some $4.4 bln was allocated to the delegation after the event. No representatives of Damascus were invited to the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lukashenko calls talks with Putin challenging but productive - report
2
Salisbury poisoning likely to be discussed at UN meeting chaired by Trump - Russian envoy
3
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
4
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
5
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
6
Lavrov says Russia doing 'all that is necessary' not to depend on US
7
Putin reaffirms Russia’s commitment to fight terror after Iran military parade attack
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT