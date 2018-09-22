Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes UN chief will take steps on ‘secret’ directive on Syria - envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 14:06 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The UN chief pledged to sort out the situation, since this provocation undermines the reputation of the Secretariat as a neutral and impartial body

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia expects that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Moscow’s demand to take steps in respect of the organization’s provocative directive on Syria, which stonewalls the country’s reconstruction, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

In an interview ahead of a high-level week of the 73rd UN General Assembly, Nebenzya stressed that the directive, which was drafted by a branch of the UN Secretariat late last year, "is absolutely illegitimate, it has not been agreed by the member-states and runs counter to the neutral spirit of the organization."

"As soon as information about this document emerged, we made a number of demarches to the UN Secretariat’s leadership," the high-ranking diplomat said. The UN chief pledged to sort out the situation, since this provocation undermines the reputation of the Secretariat as a neutral and impartial body. "We hope that the necessary steps have been made," Nebenzya said.

This document is just one of a few attempts by certain member-states to manipulate by the secretariats of international organizations to achieve their geopolitical interests, he said. Russia will continue taking steps to ensure that neutrality and impartiality remain the basic principles of the UN’s work.

In late August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the UN Secretariat had sent out a secret directive, which prohibits UN structures to participate in projects aimed at recovering Syria’s economy before a political transition in the country is finished.

Lavrov said he had discussed this matter with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and asked him "why such questions are becoming a subject of some secret internal directives of the UN Secretariat and why the Security Council, which directly handles Syrian regulation, was not informed of it, and why such decisions are made without an open and objective analysis of the situation on the ground." Russia’s top diplomat added that he expected the UN chief to sort out the matter.

Later, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric denied the existence of this special directive.

Russia’s Kommersant business daily later published the full text of the UN document, which prohibits the organization’s structures to take part in Syria’s reconstruction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin reaffirms Russia’s commitment to fight terror after Iran military parade attack
2
Salisbury poisoning likely to be discussed at UN meeting chaired by Trump - Russian envoy
3
Kremlin refutes claims Putin was angry with Assad over plane crash
4
Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills at least 10 - report
5
Militants’ drone downed over Syrian army positions in Latakia — Reconciliation center
6
Ukrainian minister admits risk of sub-Carpathian region's secession
7
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT