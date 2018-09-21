Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Serbia top diplomats speak in favor of closer strategic partnership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 23:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two top diplomats met in the city of Banja Luka, Republika Srpska

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian and Serbian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ivica Dacic, have reiterated their countries’ commitment to relations of strategic partnership, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after Lavrov’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The sides stressed mutual commitment to further dynamic development of bilateral relations, strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, cooperation on the settlement of the Kosovo program on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and international law," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats met in the city of Banja Luka, Republika Srpska, an entity within Bosnia Herzegovina. During his stay in Banja Luka, Lavrov met with his Bosnian counterpart, Igor Crnadak and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
2
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
3
Lavrov says Russia doing 'all that is necessary' not to depend on US
4
Russia-Turkey deal on Idlib no threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, Lavrov affirms
5
Militants’ drone downed over Syrian army positions in Latakia — Reconciliation center
6
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
7
Moscow warns against turning General Assembly into platform for political finger-pointing
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT