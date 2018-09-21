Russian, Serbia top diplomats speak in favor of closer strategic partnership

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian and Serbian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ivica Dacic, have reiterated their countries’ commitment to relations of strategic partnership, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after Lavrov’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The sides stressed mutual commitment to further dynamic development of bilateral relations, strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, cooperation on the settlement of the Kosovo program on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and international law," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats met in the city of Banja Luka, Republika Srpska, an entity within Bosnia Herzegovina. During his stay in Banja Luka, Lavrov met with his Bosnian counterpart, Igor Crnadak and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.