It’s time to free Bosnia and Herzegovina from external control, says Russian top diplomat

BANJA LUKA, September 21. /TASS/. It is time to free Bosnia and Herzegovina from elements of external control so that it could become an independent and sovereign state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

"We think it to be a topical, if not an overdue, task to free Bosnia and Herzegovina from elements of external control so that it could become an independent and sovereign state that decides its future by itself," he said.

"Russia is firmly committed to the Dayton Accords and stands against any attempts to revise them," he stressed. "Reforms are possible only upon agreement between the two equal entities and all the three constitutional peoples [in Bosnia and Herzegovina].".