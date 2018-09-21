Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, US diplomats discuss Korean Peninsula issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 19:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian, US diplomats held a telephone conversation on September 21

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held a telephone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the parties had agreed to continue dialogue on resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"An understanding was reached to continue Russian-US dialogue on resolving issues facing the Korean Peninsula, including the nuclear one," the statement reads.

For the past several weeks, Russian and US diplomats have been holding intense consultations within the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee monitoring the implementation of restrictions against Pyongyang. Washington accuses Moscow of violating the sanctions regime, particularly by providing North Korea with oil products in amounts exceeding the standard established by the UN Security Council.

