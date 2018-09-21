Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy rejects allegations about plans to help Assange escape from UK

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 18:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Guardian wrote that in 2017 several Russian diplomats allegedly negotiated those close to Assange to organize his escape from the embassy of Ecuador in London

Share
1 pages in this article
Julian Assange

Julian Assange

© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has rejected allegations by the British media that Russia planned to help WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange escape from the UK.

"Another example of disinformation and fake news by British media," the embassy said on Twitter, commenting on a publication in the Guardian, which claimed that "Russian diplomats held secret talks in London last year with people close to Julian Assange to assess whether they could help him flee the UK."

"A tentative plan was devised that would have seen the WikiLeaks founder smuggled out of Ecuador’s London embassy in a diplomatic vehicle and transported to another country. One ultimate destination, multiple sources have said, was Russia, where Assange would not be at risk of extradition to the US. The plan was abandoned after it was deemed too risky," the Guardian alleged.

In 2012, Assange sought refuge in London's Ecuadorian Embassy to escape extradition to Sweden, which had issued a warrant for his arrest on sexual harassment and rape charges. Assange dismissed the accusations as politically motivated. His worst fear is Sweden might deport him to the United States, where he would face 35 years in prison or capital punishment for publishing classified State Department documents. Since then, Assange has remained on the premises of the Ecuadoran embassy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Julian Assange
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rammstein's Till Lindeman to go on tour to Russia
2
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
3
Russian embassy rejects allegations about plans to help Assange escape from UK
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
5
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
6
Israeli military say ready to receive Russian colleague to probe into Il-20 crash
7
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT