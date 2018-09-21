Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced confidence that Russia and Armenia will enhance their partnership as part of integration processes in Eurasia, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

The Russian president sent a telegram to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of a national holiday, the Independence Day.

"Putin expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure further development of allied relations, bilateral multi-faceted cooperation and also partnership cooperation in the framework of integration processes on the Eurasian space," the telegram says.

The Russian leader is confident that "this meets the interests of brotherly nations of Russia and Armenia and is in line with strengthening regional security and stability."

Putin also praised friendly and allied relations between Russia and Armenia, high level of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and other areas.