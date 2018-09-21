Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 11:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president sent a telegram to the Armenian leadership on occasion of a national holiday, the Independence Day

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced confidence that Russia and Armenia will enhance their partnership as part of integration processes in Eurasia, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

The Russian president sent a telegram to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of a national holiday, the Independence Day.

"Putin expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure further development of allied relations, bilateral multi-faceted cooperation and also partnership cooperation in the framework of integration processes on the Eurasian space," the telegram says.

Read also
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Russia, Armenia agree to continue weapons supplies to Yerevan - Armenian PM

The Russian leader is confident that "this meets the interests of brotherly nations of Russia and Armenia and is in line with strengthening regional security and stability."

Putin also praised friendly and allied relations between Russia and Armenia, high level of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and other areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Armenia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat blasts US ‘exclusiveness’ dogma, vows Moscow won’t cave into US pressure
2
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
3
Press review: Israel pleads not guilty to Russia and Kabul to meet Taliban in Moscow
4
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
5
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
6
US adds 33 Russian officials linked to defense manufacturing to blacklist
7
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT