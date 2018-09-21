Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy offers condolences following death of Vietnam’s president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 9:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang passed away earlier on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang passes away

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Vietnam has offered condolences on the death of Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang on Friday.

"We express our deepest condolences over the death of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam comrade Tran Dai Quang," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Tran Dai Quang, who had earlier served as Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, became president in 2016, replacing Truong Tan Sang, aged 67, who had served as president since 2011. Tran Dai Quang’s candidacy was supported by 91% of members of the National Assembly (one-chamber parliament), which is the supreme government body in the country under the Constitution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
2
Minister says West dissatisfied with development of industry in Russia and China
3
Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president
4
IMF chief Lagarde: Economy of Georgia demonstrates ‘strong signs of recovery’
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
6
Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
7
US jail authorities prohibit Russian citizen Butina from open air walks - daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT