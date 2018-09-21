Russian embassy offers condolences following death of Vietnam’s president

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Vietnam has offered condolences on the death of Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang on Friday.

"We express our deepest condolences over the death of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam comrade Tran Dai Quang," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Tran Dai Quang, who had earlier served as Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, became president in 2016, replacing Truong Tan Sang, aged 67, who had served as president since 2011. Tran Dai Quang’s candidacy was supported by 91% of members of the National Assembly (one-chamber parliament), which is the supreme government body in the country under the Constitution.