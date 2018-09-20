Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the current state of bilateral relations with the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 21, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that the parties would also exchange views on the situation in the Balkans.

"On September 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina," she said. "While in Sarajevo, he is scheduled to meet with Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency members and the country’s top diplomat. Preparations are being made for signing the 2019-2020 plan of consultations between our foreign ministries. While in Banja Luka, the Russian foreign minister will hold talks with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and attend the unveiling of a memorial plaque marking the laying of the foundation stone for an Orthodox church dedicated to the memory of Russian Emperor Nicholas II’s family," Zakharova added.

СПЕЦПРОЕКТ The Romanovs' Twilight TASS chronicles the twilight of the Russian Imperial House

According to her, the parties are also expected to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the prospects for their development, as well as possibilities for boosting political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and exchange views on the situation in the Balkans and other pressing global issues.

Besides, in Zakharova’s words, Russia plans to reaffirm its commitment to the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Dayton Agreement) and express support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the constitutional powers of its two entities (the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Republika Srpska) and the equal rights of its three constituent peoples.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s makeup

Under the country’s constitution, which is part of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as the Dayton Agreement, Bosnia and Herzegovina, while remaining a single state, was divided into two entities - the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Serb-populated Republika Srpska. The document also established the position of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina charged with the task of civil implementation.

The country’s presidency - a three-member body serving as head of state - consists of one Bosniak, one Croat and one Serb. The body’s Bosniak and Croat members are elected from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serb member is elected from Republika Srpska for a four-year term.

However, the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, selected by the European Union, is the highest political authority in the country. Russia calls for abolishing the High Representative’s office and turning it into an EU mission.